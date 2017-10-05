Mecca Snake Bite Victim Hospitalized With Serious Injuries - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Mecca

Mecca Snake Bite Victim Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

Posted: Updated:
Mecca, CA -

A pair of snake bites left one person in Mecca hospitalized in serious condition Thursday.

County firefighters received the call at 10:29 a.m. in the 65000 block of Lincoln Street, April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The victim, described only as an adult, was bitten twice by a rattlesnake and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Newman said.

Powered by Frankly