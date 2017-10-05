KMIR Cares: Agua Caliente Cultural Museum

For 26 years, the Dinner In The Canyon has raised important funds to keep the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum open and free to the public.

You may not have seen it as you shopped or diner on Palm Canyon, but its importance to our Native American and local history is crucial. Nestled in the middle of bustling downtown Palm Springs sits a modest little building that houses a very impressive purpose.

For 26 years, the small but powerful museum has showcased dozens of impressive exhibits dedicated to enlightening and educating locals and visitors alike about the rich Native American culture in our Valley.

They say it's so crucial because they all value and appreciate the true heritage of our beautiful Coachella Valley. And thanks to the tiny museum that sits right in the middle of downtown Palm Springs, the Agua Caliente legacy will live on.

It really is a must see for locals and visitors alike, and its free!