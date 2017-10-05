Applebee's Offering $1 Margaritas Through October

Applebee’s once had the slogan “eating good in the neighborhood.” While that still may be true, you can now “drink good” in the neighborhood – without breaking the bank -- through October.

The restaurant chain is now offering a special promotion on margaritas. The “Dollarita” is a $1 margarita, and is being offered every day through the month of October.

Our digital team has read through the fine print, and there doesn’t appear to be a catch, other than taxes and gratuities are not included. The promotion only applies to dine-in and you must be 21 and over to enjoy.

Remember to drink responsibly and never drink and drive.