Shadow Hills High School Students Fall Ill, Campus Evacuated Due to Unidentified Odor

Police are investigating an accident that occurred Thursday at approximately 5:04 a.m., when a rear end collision in Coachella resulted in a fatality.
Students and staff at Shadow Hills High School in Indio have been evacuated onto the athletic field while firefighters investigate the source of a noxious odor originating from somewhere on the campus.
A passenger in a Desert Hot Springs car crash allegedly caused by a drunken driver has died of his injuries at a hospital, county coroners said today.
