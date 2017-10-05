Shadow Hills High School Students Fall Ill, Campus Evacuated Due to Unidentified Odor

A hazardous materials team was unable to determine the source of a noxious odor that caused nearly two dozen people to fall ill Thursday at Shadow Hills High School, which was evacuated.

A half-dozen students were taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department, who reported that a total of 22 people were evaluated by paramedics after reporting feeling ill. Their symptoms were described as minor.

A county fire department hazardous materials team was sent to the school during the noon hour, but could not identify the source of the odor.

"All readings done from their testing came back within normal limits,'' Newman said late this afternoon.

Around 1,900 students and teachers were evacuated to the school's athletic field, but were later moved to the adjacent Desert Ridge Academy due to the midday heat -- it was 93 degrees in the early afternoon -- and later released to their parents or guardians.