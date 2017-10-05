Police Arrest Suspect Behind Threating Social Media Posts

On Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 10:27 p.m. deputies received information regarding threatening posts on a Facebook account. The account holder was Robbie Rennaker and the post included a photo of a gun and stated ‘…ima carry out an attack and kill innocent civilians’.

The deputies attempted contact several times at the Pioneer Dr. residence but were unsuccessful. Sheriff’s dispatch received numerous reports regarding the social media post and the investigation continued into Wednesday.

Information developed during the investigation resulted in detectives obtaining a search warrant for Rennaker’s residence. Rennaker was contacted at his residence and during the search, detectives located a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia. Detective’s also recovered Rennaker’s electronic devices for further investigation.

Following the search warrant, Rennaker was arrested for Terrorist Threats; Possession of a sawed off shotgun; Violation of Probation and was booked at the Morongo Basin jail. He is being held without bail.