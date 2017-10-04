Country Music Radio Station Supporting Listeners Through Tragedy

"Hey Marina it's Scott with KIX Hot Country," Scott Sear leaves a voicemail for a listener who won tickets to the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas. He's the marketing and promotions director for KIX Hot Country radio station. Scott says because their station has been with the festival since its inception and is heard from the Salton Sea to Yucca Valley, they gave away dozens of tickets.

The popular country music station broadcasts live from the event every year, he says Route 91 Harvest is the definition of fun, safety is never a concern and is a diverse, family event., "It's our favorite festival, we look forward to it every year," he says.

He says he had just left the concert when he shooting, "Our main concern was contacting everyone of our listeners to make sure they're okay ... our listeners are family."

So he immediately thought about his staff, loyal listeners and friends who were there and got to work trying to track everyone down to make sure they were okay.

For Scott, that night went on forever, "It felt like my children were there ... I was calling ... I think I stopped texting people probably about 5:30 a.m. so I could get some rest and probably like 6 a.m. I woke up and was right back on it," adding that every okay he got was a celebration, "a smile on my face and then right on the prize sheet a big o.k.."

But he says that feeling didn't last long, "Cause I'm always afraid I'm going to get a family member that jumps on the phone and just in the hospital shot ... so that's what I'm kind of preparing myself for."

He says fortunately, his staff all made it out okay, "He was driving and gunshots were going and next thing you know he has a flat tire ... they had a car full of people they ended up driving about 20 minutes away from the festival just to get away."

As far as their listeners, there's just one he hasn't been able to reach, but for him, one is too many, so while he thinks she's okay, he'll keep trying to reach her until he hears her voice.

"Um, just wanted to give you a call again and just to make sure you are fine and everything is good,"We're not going to back down."

Scott says he and his staff are committed to supporting their extended family of loyal listeners and everyone affected by this tragedy. It's clear KIX Hot Country is all heart.