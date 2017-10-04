3 US Army special operations commandos killed in Niger - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

3 US Army special operations commandos killed in Niger

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. officials said three U.S. Army special operations commandos were killed Wednesday and two others were wounded when they came under fire in southwest Niger.

The officials said the two wounded were taken to Niamey, the capital, and are in stable condition. The officials were not authorized to discuss the incident publicly so spoke on condition of anonymity.

The officials said the commandos, who were Green Berets, were likely attacked by al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb militants.

In a statement, U.S. Africa Command said the forces were with a joint U.S. and Nigerien patrol north of Niamey, near the Mali border, when they came under hostile fire.

Africa Command said the U.S. forces are in Niger to provide training and security assistance to the Nigerien Armed Forces in their efforts against violent extremists.

The White House said President Donald Trump was notified about the attack Wednesday night as he flew aboard Air Force One from Las Vegas to Washington. Trump was in Las Vegas meeting with victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre, along with first responders and doctors.

  • Las Vegas

    Amistad High School Teacher Speaks from Las Vegas Hospital After Receiving Gunshot Wound

    An Indio high school teacher has been in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound she received during the mass shooting in Las Vegas. 

  • Desert Hot Springs

    Passenger in Desert Hot Springs DUI Crash Dies in Hospital

    A passenger in a Desert Hot Springs car crash allegedly caused by a drunken driver has died of his injuries at a hospital, county coroners said today.

  • Las Vegas Attack

    Local's Vegas Birthday Celebration Nearly Turned Deadly

    A family from Indio was ready for a good time, celebrating Jodie Osisanya's birthday in Las Vegas, at the Route 91 Country Music Festival is a family tradition. "We had such a great time we were going to go out after the show to celebrate my birthday at midnight," says Jodie. They were enjoying the last set by Jason Aldean when they heard loud bangs. They thought they were part of the show. "My mom said, 'Oh it's fireworks, I see smoke!'" By the time they reali...

