College of the Desert Volleyball Begins Conference Play

College of the Desert volleyball being Pacific Coast Conference play today with a 7-6 record.

The team is already off to a better start than last year where at this time, they only had 3 total wins. Now, it's been ten years since the program clinched a championship. That being said, the Roadrunners are ready to begin the conference race at Mt. San Jacinto, who are a playoff caliber team, but have a very similar record as the Eagles come into this match 6-7.

Co-Head Coach Detlev Rothe says, "They're a bit of a long time rival for College of the Desert so that's exciting, they beat us 15-13 in our gym last year and they ended up having a nice season as many teams in our conference and went to the play-offs so we're up against a legitimate foe here and somebody that has a little history with our school and of course more immediate history with our team too so looking forward to it."

Baylie Dashner, freshman outside hitter from Palm Desert tells us, "I'm really excited. I think we have a lot of potential this year like we can go and beat any team, like they tell us every time if we put our heart and everything into it then we're going to win but we just need everything at all times from everyone."

Freshman setter from La Quinta High School Ashton Lyneis says, "I'm really excited to test the growth that we've had so far. It's been like I said earlier a long start to the season to get us all together but I'm really excited to see how we've progressed and this last weekend we had a really interesting two games of like a really competitive team and a less competitive team and we got to figure out what our strengths and weaknesses are in both situations to try and see how we can really pull through a win. "