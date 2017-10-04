Deputy Wounded in Las Vegas Shooting Spree Identified - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Deputy Wounded in Las Vegas Shooting Spree Identified

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department Wednesday released the name of one of its two deputies wounded in the Las Vegas shooting massacre and reported that he remains in critical but stable condition.

Deputy Jason McMillan is being treated for a gunshot wound he suffered in the sniper attack Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival that killed 58 people and injured 489 people.

The other victim, a correctional deputy whose name has not been released, suffered an unspecified minor injury and was not hospitalized, sheriff's officials said.

Seven Riverside County residents were among those killed when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada, unleashed a fusillade of gunfire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino.

