Suspicious Package Found Near Palm Springs Airport

Palm Springs, CA -

Authorities are inspecting a suspicious package located on the Palm Springs International Airport property at Bob Hope USO Palm Springs.

El Cielo and Tahquitz Canyon Way have been closed down but the airport remains fully operational, according to airport officials. Two rental car lanes have been closed down to allow police quick access to the package. 

Sgt. Hutchinson says, "This not a bomb threat, this is standard protocol. We are waiting for the hazardous device team to arrive and assess the situation."

According to USO, a manager located the package and alerted police and the USO building was evacuated. A 100-foot area around the package has been evacuated until HAZMAT can investigate.

Stay tuned with KMIR as the Breaking News coverage continues.

