Two Injured After Car Hits School Bus in Desert Hot Springs

An Indio high school teacher has been in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound she received during the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
A family from Indio was ready for a good time, celebrating Jodie Osisanya's birthday in Las Vegas, at the Route 91 Country Music Festival is a family tradition. "We had such a great time we were going to go out after the show to celebrate my birthday at midnight," says Jodie. They were enjoying the last set by Jason Aldean when they heard loud bangs. They thought they were part of the show. "My mom said, 'Oh it's fireworks, I see smoke!'" By the time they reali...
Authorities on Tuesday released the first body camera footage of police responding to the Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas. Officers were seen hunkering down behind a wall facing Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after an initial volley of shots fired by the gunman later identified as Stephen Paddock.
