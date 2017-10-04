Two Injured After Car Hits School Bus in Desert Hot Springs

Two people were injured after the car they were in hit a school bus in Desert Hot Springs this morning. The incident happened around 7:20 AM on Two Bunch Palms Trail.

Story: Desert Hot Springs City Council Approves Walmart

Palm Springs Unified School District says the bus driver just dropped off students at Desert Springs Middle School, when the car hit the school bus. Witnesses on scene say the car was driving erratically in and out of lanes in front of the school.

Story: Passenger in Desert Hot Springs DUI Crash Dies in Hospital

Both the driver and passenger in that car were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the bus was uninjured, and no students were injured.

There is no word if the driver of the car will face any charges.