Local's Vegas Birthday Celebration Nearly Turned Deadly

More than a dozen victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas hailed from Southern California, including several from Riverside County, and the number continued to rise today as relatives identified the dead.
Authorities on Tuesday released the first body camera footage of police responding to the Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas. Officers were seen hunkering down behind a wall facing Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after an initial volley of shots fired by the gunman later identified as Stephen Paddock.
Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a bank robbery in the 36000 block of Cook Street in Palm Desert.
Ashley Galaviz, a nurse at Desert Regional Medical Center from La Quinta was at the Route 91 Country Music Festival in Las Vegas and captured the chilling moments a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd of over 20,000 people. She and her husband thought there was an electrical issue and the people on the ground had been electrocuted. But when when Ashley got closer what she saw was even more horrifying, "I ran over to her and when I came up to her I realized that she had b...
