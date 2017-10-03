Senior Citizen Dies in Hospital After Being Struck by Car in Palm Springs

A senior citizen died in a hospital after being struck by a car on a Palm Springs street, county coroners said Tuesday.

The unidentified 76-year-old Palm Springs resident was hit at 4:26 p.m. Monday, according to Palm Springs police Sgt. William Hutchinson.

Police said the man was walking eastbound across Sunrise Way, near the north crosswalk on Ramon Road, when a vehicle turning from Ramon Road onto Sunrise Way struck him ``outside of the crosswalk.''

The pedestrian was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center where he died just after 8 p.m. Monday, according to the county coroner's office. Police closed the intersection for about six hours as they investigated the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to contact the Palm Springs Police Department at (760) 323-8125.