Coachella Valley Affected by Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Ashley Galaviz, a nurse at Desert Regional Medical Center from La Quinta was at the Route 91 Country Music Festival in Las Vegas and captured the chilling moments a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd of over 20,000 people. She and her husband thought there was an electrical issue and the people on the ground had been electrocuted.

But when when Ashley got closer what she saw was even more horrifying, "I ran over to her and when I came up to her I realized that she had been shot so I got down on the ground next to her and I just put my hands on her face she had been shot in the face," she says her nurse's instinct kicked in immediately, "you now I was trying to be as comforting as I can I work at Desert Regional I work at the cancer center there and I just was telling her it's okay we're here I know CPR just hang on ... but at that time the shots just started firing again."

Amidst the chaos were many others with ties to the valley. A teacher from Amistad High School was shot. Desert Sands Unified School District tells us the teacher is Alexis Arias and thankfully does not have life threatening injuries.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department tells us several of their employees were at the concert. Two of them were hurt. One deputy is in critical condition, the other was treated and released.

"We did have some employees that were attending the concert and we have confirmed that one of our deputy sheriffs suffered injuries and is currently in critical condition at a local hospital there and we have confirmed that a correctional deputy was treated and released for some injuries as well," says Deputy Armando Munoz, adding that they are hopeful the deputy will make a full recovery.

The RCSD also sent a team to care for their deputies and families there and to support law enforcement with the investigation.

We wish the deputy and teacher a full and speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected by this tragedy. If we forgot to mention anyone please send an email to news@kmir.com.