Coachella Valley Affected by Las Vegas Mass Shooting - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Coachella Valley

Coachella Valley Affected by Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Coachella Valley Region -

Ashley Galaviz, a nurse at Desert Regional Medical Center from La Quinta was at the Route 91 Country Music Festival in Las Vegas and captured the chilling moments a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd of over 20,000 people. She and her husband thought there was an electrical issue and the people on the ground had been electrocuted. 

But when when Ashley got closer what she saw was even more horrifying, "I ran over to her and when I came up to her I realized that she had been shot so I got down on the ground next to her and I just put my hands on her face she had been shot in the face," she says her nurse's instinct kicked in immediately, "you now I was trying to be as comforting as I can I work at Desert Regional I work at the cancer center there and I just was telling her it's okay we're here I know CPR just hang on ... but at that time the shots just started firing again." 

Amidst the chaos were many others with ties to the valley. A teacher from Amistad High School was shot. Desert Sands Unified School District tells us the teacher is Alexis Arias and thankfully does not have life threatening injuries.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department tells us several of their employees were at the concert. Two of them were hurt. One deputy is in critical condition, the other was treated and released. 

"We did have some employees that were attending the concert and we have confirmed that one of our deputy sheriffs suffered injuries and is currently in critical condition at a local hospital there and we have confirmed that a correctional deputy was treated and released for some injuries as well," says Deputy Armando Munoz, adding that they are hopeful the deputy will make a full recovery. 

The RCSD also sent a team to care for their deputies and families there and to support law enforcement with the investigation.

We wish the deputy and teacher a full and speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected by this tragedy. If we forgot to mention anyone please send an email to news@kmir.com. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Las Vegas

    Mass Shooting at Route 91 Music Festival in Las Vegas, Largest in Modern U.S. History

    Mass Shooting at Route 91 Music Festival in Las Vegas, Largest in Modern U.S. History

    Monday, October 2 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-10-03 00:32:18 GMT

    Las Vegas police were investigating reports of an active shooter near or inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Sunday night, the city's police department said on Twitter. Mandalay Bay is located on the south end of the Vegas strip and across from McCarran Inertnational Airport. The final night of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival was taking place across the street from Mandalay Bay when the reported shooting took place.

    Las Vegas police were investigating reports of an active shooter near or inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Sunday night, the city's police department said on Twitter. Mandalay Bay is located on the south end of the Vegas strip and across from McCarran Inertnational Airport. The final night of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival was taking place across the street from Mandalay Bay when the reported shooting took place.

  • Desert Hot Springs

    Gun Found at Desert Hot Springs High School Causes Lockdown

    Gun Found at Desert Hot Springs High School Causes Lockdown

    Monday, October 2 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-10-03 00:36:29 GMT

    Police responded to reports of a student or students with a gun at Desert Hot Springs High School around 2:00 PM causing a lockdown of the school. 

    Police responded to reports of a student or students with a gun at Desert Hot Springs High School around 2:00 PM causing a lockdown of the school. 

  • Palm Desert

    Police Investigating Bank Robbery in Palm Desert

    Police Investigating Bank Robbery in Palm Desert

    Monday, October 2 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-10-02 20:55:43 GMT

    Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a bank robbery in the 36000 block of Cook Street in Palm Desert. 

    Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a bank robbery in the 36000 block of Cook Street in Palm Desert. 

Powered by Frankly