Coachella Valley Affected by Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Las Vegas police were investigating reports of an active shooter near or inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Sunday night, the city's police department said on Twitter. Mandalay Bay is located on the south end of the Vegas strip and across from McCarran Inertnational Airport. The final night of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival was taking place across the street from Mandalay Bay when the reported shooting took place.
Police responded to reports of a student or students with a gun at Desert Hot Springs High School around 2:00 PM causing a lockdown of the school.
Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a bank robbery in the 36000 block of Cook Street in Palm Desert.
