Gun Found at Desert Hot Springs High School Causes Lockdown

Two Desert Hot Springs High School students were detained on campus today after they were allegedly found with a gun, leading police to briefly lock down the school.

Officers responded at 2:22 p.m., and the students were found in possession of a .380 semi-automatic handgun, according to Deputy Chief Jim Henson. The students were detained by police, and as of 4:30 p.m., were still being interviewed and had not been booked into juvenile hall.

The students are believed to have acted alone, according to a statement from the school's principal, George Bullis, in an incident that school officials said locked down the campus for about 30 minutes.

``The gun was confiscated, and police responded and apprehended the weapon and arrested the suspects in this incident,'' Bullis said. ``Please remind students that if they know of any potentially dangerous situation, they immediately report it to an administrator or other trusted adult. If your child is in need of any counseling or other assistance now or in the future, please contact us so we can help. Your student's safety is of utmost importance to us at DHSHS and in the Palm Springs Unified School District.''