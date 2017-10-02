Police Investigating Bank Robbery in Palm Desert

The calls came in around 12:20 PM and officers were dispatched to US Bank on Cook Street shortly after. After searching the area, officers conducted a traffic stop on the Cook Street bridge with a vehicle and suspect that may be involved.
It is unclear if the suspect arrested in this case is the lone suspect. The robbery got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and it is also unknown at this time if any weapons were used in the robbery.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623