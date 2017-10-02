Man Accused of Palm Desert Bank Robbery Arraigned on Federal Charges

A man who allegedly robbed a Palm Desert bank earlier this week has been charged by federal authorities.
Otis Mixon, 26, of Desert Hot Springs, is suspected in a robbery that occurred at 12:20 p.m. Monday at the U.S. Bank branch at 36975 Cook St. According to sheriff's Sgt. Dave Eichelt, a man entered the bank, said he had a firearm and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Deputies searching the area spotted a man, later identified as Mixon, who matched the suspect's description and made a traffic stop on the Cook Street freeway overpass, Eichelt said.
Mixon was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio and was released on Wednesday, county jail records show. FBI agents picked him up from the county jail and he was arraigned in federal court Wednesday on charges in connection with the bank robbery. He is being held without bail.
Court records indicate that he has no prior felony or misdemeanor convictions in Riverside County.
