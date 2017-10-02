Legendary Rock Star Tom Petty Dies at 66

Las Vegas police were investigating reports of an active shooter near or inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Sunday night, the city's police department said on Twitter. Mandalay Bay is located on the south end of the Vegas strip and across from McCarran Inertnational Airport. The final night of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival was taking place across the street from Mandalay Bay when the reported shooting took place.
Ashley Galaviz, a nurse at Desert Regional Medical Center from La Quinta was at the Route 91 Country Music Festival in Las Vegas and captured the chilling moments a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd of over 20,000 people. She and her husband thought there was an electrical issue and the people on the ground had been electrocuted. But when when Ashley got closer what she saw was even more horrifying, "I ran over to her and when I came up to her I realized that she had b...
Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a bank robbery in the 36000 block of Cook Street in Palm Desert.
