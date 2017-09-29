Rancho Mirage High School Student Hospitalized After Fall From Second Floor Balcony

A Rancho Mirage High School student fell from a second-floor balcony on campus Friday and was hospitalized with an apparent head wound, according to school district officials.

The male student, whose name was not released, fell from the school's 300 building during lunch, according to Palm Springs Unified spokeswoman Joan Boiko. His current condition is unknown, but Boiko said he was conscious when he was taken to a hospital by paramedics, who were accompanied by his parents.

The circumstances that led to his fall were unclear.

Boiko said counselors are on campus this afternoon to support staff or students who may have witnessed or heard about the fall. ``Our thoughts are with our student's family and all of us hope that he will make a full recovery,'' Rancho Mirage High Principal Teresa Haga said.

``We also want all of our students and staff members to know their Rancho Mirage High family members are here for them to provide them with whatever supports they need now or in the future.''