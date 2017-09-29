Limited Half Off Sale of Desert Oasis Tickets Offered to Indio Residents

Desert Oasis Music Festival will offer an exceptional deal to City of Indio residents only: 250 tickets at 50% off will go on sale on Tuesday, Oct. 3rd, 2017. The discount can be applied to any admission ticket type (General Admission 2-Day or Single Day, VIP 2-Day or Single Day Passes). Camping and Cabanas are not included.

Residents can thank Indio’s City Council for this generous sale. The Council worked together with Empire Music Ventures to offer this special discount to Indio locals. “Empire Music Ventures is excited to give back to the City of Festivals,” said Alex Haagen IV, producer of the Desert Oasis Music Festival. “We wanted to offer a lower priced ticket to the community that’s the home of this festival."

Full Details:

City of Indio Resident Sale

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 3rd, 2017

Time: 12:00 Noon (Sale is limited to 250 tickets)

Location:

Date Shed Box Office

50725 Monroe St. in Indio, CA.

Limit: Two tickets per Indio Resident

Requirement: Must show a valid ID with a City of Indio address.