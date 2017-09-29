Alleged Drunken Driver Charged for Desert Hot Springs Crash That Injured Six

A 23-year-old man accused of causing a Desert Hot Springs car crash that injured six people, one of them critically, was charged Tuesday with drunken driving causing injury.

Brandon Byars was arrested at the scene of the two-vehicle crash that occurred at 8:20 p.m. last Thursday at the intersection of Ironwood and La Mesa drives.

Two passengers in Byars' minivan were hospitalized -- a man in critical condition and a woman with moderate injuries, according to Sgt. Corinn Lindsey. A man and his three children in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and checked out at a hospital before being released, Lindsey said.

She said officers determined that Byars was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and arrested him at the scene. He was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. He's due in court this afternoon for arraignment.