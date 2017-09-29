Alleged Drunken Driver Arrested for Desert Hot Springs Crash That Injured Six

An alleged drunken driver was in custody Friday after police say he caused a Desert Hot Springs car crash that injured six, including one man who was hospitalized in critical condition.

Brandon Byers, 23, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving causing injury and four counts of inflicting great bodily injury for an 8:20 p.m. Thursday crash at the intersection of Ironwood and La Mesa drives, according to Sgt. Corinn Lindsey.

Officers found two vehicles directly involved in the crash, while crash debris also struck an unoccupied parked car, Lindsey said.

Two of Byers' passengers were hospitalized, including one man who is critical condition and a woman with moderate injuries. In the other car, a man and his three children, whose ages were not disclosed, all suffered minor injuries in the crash, but have since been released from the hospital.

Lindsey said officers determined that Byers was driving under the influence of alcohol and arrested him at the scene. He was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.