Big Rig Fire on Desert Freeway Shuts Down Lanes

A big rig became engulfed in flames on the freeway near Chiriaco Summit today, causing a brief blockage of lanes while firefighters battled the blaze.

Story: Boy Killed in Chiriaco Summit Crash

The fire was reported about 1:15 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 10 near the Cactus City Rest Area. No injuries were reported in connection with the fire, which led fire crews to briefly shut down both eastbound lanes to prevent danger to passing motorists.

Story: Three Seriously Hurt, Juvenile Ejected, in Rollover Chiriaco Summit Crash

The fire was contained just before 2 p.m. and the left lane was reopened, according to the California Highway Patrol. The right lane remained blocked, with traffic backed up for about two miles.