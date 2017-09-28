Cheers! It's National Drink Beer Day - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Cheers! It's National Drink Beer Day

Posted: Updated:

Grab your friends, grab your family, hit a happy hour and raise a glass! It's National Drink Beer Day! Is there a better excuse to throw back a couple cold ones after work?

The craft beer scene has taken off across the country in recent years and only continues to grow. From pilsners to IPA's to stouts and porters, California plays a strong part in the craft beer scene with breweries all throughout the state.

Take a look at the top rated beers in California, according to beeradvocate.com:

1. Pliny The Younger - Russian River Brewing Company
2. Fundamental Observation - Bottle Logic Brewing
3. Pliny The Elder - Russian River Brewing Company
4. AleSmith Speedway Stout (Vietnamese Coffee - Bourbon Barrel Aged) - AleSmith Brewing Company
5. Duck Duck Gooze - The Lost Abbey
6. Parabola - Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
7. Westly - Sante Adairius Rustic Ales
8. Supplication - Russian River Brewing Company
9. Citra - Kern River Brewing Company
10. Cable Car - The Lost Abbey
11. Beatification - Russian River Brewing Company
12. Black Tuesday - The Bruery
13. West Ashley - Sante Adairius Rustic Ales
14. Chocolate Rain - The Bruery
15. Keene Idea - Alpine Beery Company
16. §ucaba - Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
17. Parabajava - Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
18. AleSmith Speedway Stout (Bourbon Barrel Aged) - AleSmith Brewing Company
19. Grey Monday - The Bruery
20. Pugachev Royale - Hangar 24 Brewery
21. Consecration - Russian River Brewing Company
22. Mocha Wednesday - The Bruery
23. Great - Alpine Beer Company
24. AleSmith Speedway Stout (Vietnamese Coffee) - AleSmith Brewing Company
25. Saison Bernice - Sante Adairius Rustic Ales
 

Powered by Frankly