Cheers! It's National Drink Beer Day

Grab your friends, grab your family, hit a happy hour and raise a glass! It's National Drink Beer Day! Is there a better excuse to throw back a couple cold ones after work?

The craft beer scene has taken off across the country in recent years and only continues to grow. From pilsners to IPA's to stouts and porters, California plays a strong part in the craft beer scene with breweries all throughout the state.

Take a look at the top rated beers in California, according to beeradvocate.com:

1. Pliny The Younger - Russian River Brewing Company

2. Fundamental Observation - Bottle Logic Brewing

3. Pliny The Elder - Russian River Brewing Company

4. AleSmith Speedway Stout (Vietnamese Coffee - Bourbon Barrel Aged) - AleSmith Brewing Company

5. Duck Duck Gooze - The Lost Abbey

6. Parabola - Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

7. Westly - Sante Adairius Rustic Ales

8. Supplication - Russian River Brewing Company

9. Citra - Kern River Brewing Company

10. Cable Car - The Lost Abbey

11. Beatification - Russian River Brewing Company

12. Black Tuesday - The Bruery

13. West Ashley - Sante Adairius Rustic Ales

14. Chocolate Rain - The Bruery

15. Keene Idea - Alpine Beery Company

16. §ucaba - Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

17. Parabajava - Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

18. AleSmith Speedway Stout (Bourbon Barrel Aged) - AleSmith Brewing Company

19. Grey Monday - The Bruery

20. Pugachev Royale - Hangar 24 Brewery

21. Consecration - Russian River Brewing Company

22. Mocha Wednesday - The Bruery

23. Great - Alpine Beer Company

24. AleSmith Speedway Stout (Vietnamese Coffee) - AleSmith Brewing Company

25. Saison Bernice - Sante Adairius Rustic Ales

