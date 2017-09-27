The Latest: LAPD officer arrested after fiery freeway crash - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

The Latest: LAPD officer arrested after fiery freeway crash

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a fiery crash on a Los Angeles-area freeway (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a fiery freeway crash that killed three people.

The California Highway Patrol says Edgar Verduzco was arrested after Tuesday night's crash on Interstate 605 in Whittier.

Police said Verduzco was driving "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed into the back of two cars.

One of the cars burst into flames, killing the driver and two passengers. Two people in the third car were injured.

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said in a statement the department "holds its officers to the highest standards of professionalism." He says the LAPD has launched an internal investigation.

The officer's union says if he's convicted he "should suffer the consequences of his reckless actions."

6:30 a.m.

Authorities say three people were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on a Los Angeles-area freeway.

The California Highway Patrol says one of at least three cars burst into flames in the collision late Tuesday on Interstate 605 in Whittier.

Officials didn't immediately know if the victims were all in the same car.

Southbound lanes were closed for several hours as lanes were cleared and officers investigated.

