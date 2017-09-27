Hurricane Season Causing Flower Prices to Soar

In 1992 41-year-old Clyde Hayward went missing in Palm Desert. A few days later, deputies found his truck abandoned on Highway-95 with evidence of a shooting and dried blood.
In 1992 41-year-old Clyde Hayward went missing in Palm Desert. A few days later, deputies found his truck abandoned on Highway-95 with evidence of a shooting and dried blood.
Michelle Sanchez looks lovingly at her baby in the neonatal unit, while she can't hold little Ezra because he's so fragile, she feels blessed he's alive, "I want to hold him forever." That's because on Saturday, September 23, just before 8:00 o'clock at night, the family was on their way home from buying some baby clothes when an SUV hit their Jeep. It happened in Indio off of Oleander and Monroe. She was eight months pregnant. "It happened so fa...
Michelle Sanchez looks lovingly at her baby in the neonatal unit, while she can't hold little Ezra because he's so fragile, she feels blessed he's alive, "I want to hold him forever." That's because on Saturday, September 23, just before 8:00 o'clock at night, the family was on their way home from buying some baby clothes when an SUV hit their Jeep. It happened in Indio off of Oleander and Monroe. She was eight months pregnant. "It happened so fa...