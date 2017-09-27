Governor Brown Signs Garcia and Mayes’ Bump and Grind Legislatio - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Desert

Governor Brown Signs Garcia and Mayes’ Bump and Grind Legislation

Posted: Updated:
Palm Desert, CA -

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) is excited to announce that today, Governor Brown has signed AB 661, Magnesia Spring Ecological Reserve: Mirage Trail. This measure joint authored with Assemblymember Chad Mayes (R-Yucca Valley) would extend opening and closure dates for the Mirage Trail near Palm Desert; ensuring access to the Coachella Valley’s beloved Bump and Grind hiking trail between May and January.

Story: Coroner Identifies Man who Died on Bump and Grind Hiking Trail

“The Bump and Grind hiking trail has become an icon of our community’s dynamic outdoor and tourism economy. I would like to thank Governor Brown for signing this vital local measure that will allow our Coachella Valley families and tourists continued access to this beloved desert treasure for fitness and recreational opportunities, all while ensuring vital environmental protections for the populations of bighorn sheep who call it home,” exclaimed Assemblymember Garcia.

Story: Top of "Bump and Grind" Trail Reopens After Ten Years

“This bill acknowledges the success we’ve had with our compromise agreement, which has been giving hikers access to what was once a closed section of trail,” said Tom Kirk, Executive Director of the Coachella Valley Conservation Commission. “Without AB 661, the gate would be shut year-round. We’re grateful that our valley’s two Assembly members – Chad Mayes and Eduardo Garcia – have worked diligently to keep the top of the trail accessible.”

Story: Elderly Man Rescued off Bump and Grind Hiking Trail

“This bill ensures Californians can continue to enjoy one of the most beautiful parts of the Coachella Valley,” said Assemblymember Mayes. “I’m proud to continue California’s long tradition of balancing the needs of people and the environment.”

This legislation extends the existing opening and closure dates for the Mirage Trail within the Magnesia Spring Ecological Reserve until January 1, 2028

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Riverside County

    Police Make Arrest in Murder Case Dating Back to 1992

    Police Make Arrest in Murder Case Dating Back to 1992

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 2:26 AM EDT2017-09-27 06:26:59 GMT

     In 1992 41-year-old Clyde Hayward went missing in Palm Desert. A few days later, deputies found his truck abandoned on Highway-95 with evidence of a shooting and dried blood.

     In 1992 41-year-old Clyde Hayward went missing in Palm Desert. A few days later, deputies found his truck abandoned on Highway-95 with evidence of a shooting and dried blood.

  • Man made frantic 911 call when he saw baby along freeway

    Man made frantic 911 call when he saw baby along freeway

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-09-27 02:27:28 GMT
    By JUSTIN JUOZAPAVICIUS Associated Press A frantic 911 call placed over the weekend by an Oklahoma man who discovered a 1-month-old baby abandoned on the side of a freeway was released by police Tuesday as officers continued to investigate why the boy was left behind. Roger Prater, a church youth leader, is heard explaining to an Oklahoma City police dispatcher Saturday that he was driving about a dozen kids back home from an amusement park on Interstate 40 when he saw something out...
    By JUSTIN JUOZAPAVICIUS Associated Press A frantic 911 call placed over the weekend by an Oklahoma man who discovered a 1-month-old baby abandoned on the side of a freeway was released by police Tuesday as officers continued to investigate why the boy was left behind. Roger Prater, a church youth leader, is heard explaining to an Oklahoma City police dispatcher Saturday that he was driving about a dozen kids back home from an amusement park on Interstate 40 when he saw something out...

  • Palm Springs

    Mother Who Nearly Lost Newborn and Son in Hit and Run Crash Wants Driver to Do the Right Thing

    Mother Who Nearly Lost Newborn and Son in Hit and Run Crash Wants Driver to Do the Right Thing

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-09-27 04:05:45 GMT

    Michelle Sanchez looks lovingly at her baby in the neonatal unit, while she can't hold little Ezra because he's so fragile, she feels blessed he's alive, "I want to hold him forever." That's because on Saturday, September 23, just before 8:00 o'clock at night, the family was on their way home from buying some baby clothes when an SUV hit their Jeep. It happened in Indio off of Oleander and Monroe. She was eight months pregnant. "It happened so fa...

    Michelle Sanchez looks lovingly at her baby in the neonatal unit, while she can't hold little Ezra because he's so fragile, she feels blessed he's alive, "I want to hold him forever." That's because on Saturday, September 23, just before 8:00 o'clock at night, the family was on their way home from buying some baby clothes when an SUV hit their Jeep. It happened in Indio off of Oleander and Monroe. She was eight months pregnant. "It happened so fa...

Powered by Frankly