Tree Fire Quickly Spreads as Crews Work to Extinguish Flames

Emergency fire crews responded to a wildland fire near Country Club and Jefferson Street in Bermuda Dunes.

The fire was reported around 10:20 AM with two trees initially engulfed by the flames. The fire rapidly spread through the area and through surrounding forest land, reaching a quarter of an acre.

The fire was eventually put out around 11:45 AM with no injuries reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined as the case remains under investigation.

According to sources on scene, the area behind the trees is a hot spot for homeless individuals to set up camp. Stay tuned with KMIR News as this story develops.