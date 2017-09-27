Police Make Arrest in Murder Case Dating Back to 1992 - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Riverside County

Police Make Arrest in Murder Case Dating Back to 1992

Riverside County, CA -

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department makes an arrest in a murder case that dates back more than 25 years.

In 1992 41-year-old Clyde Hayward went missing in Palm Desert. A few days later, deputies found his truck abandoned on Highway-95 with evidence of a shooting and dried blood.

The case went cold until 2014 when deputies found human remains in Clark County, Nevada that were identified as Hayward. The case was reopened and DNA evidence from several cigarette butts found at Hayward's abandoned truck matched with 59-year-old Russell Huber of Las Vegas.

Hayward’s girlfriend told investigators in 1992 she believed her boss, Huber, was a suspect because he had asked her to marry him before her boyfriend’s disappearance. She said Huber knew of her relationship with Hayward.

Huber was located and arrested in Oroville, Calif. and is now in the custody of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

    CHP Looking Into Crash That Left Indio Man With Major Injuries

    Monday, September 25 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-09-26 01:58:58 GMT
    The California Highway Patrol says they responded  to single car crash on the Westbound 10 Freeway on Saturday just before midnight. "... just west of Golf Center Parkway, for reasons that are still under investigation Mr. Duarte lost control of his vehicle which subsequently rolled over which came to rest in the number three lane ... Mr. Duarte was transported to desert regional medical center with major injuries," says CHP Officer Ramon Perez.  A KMIR view...
    Missing Rancho Mirage Woman Returns Home Safely

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-09-26 17:10:29 GMT

    Fifty-two-year-old Kerry Anne Bresnahan was last seen in walking around Sunrise Country Club in Rancho Mirage around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

    Palm Springs Police Seeking Man and Woman Suspected in Burglary

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-09-26 21:01:33 GMT

    Palm Springs Police Department  is currently investigating a burglary in progress in the 2200 block of S. Calle Palo Fierro. 

