Police Make Arrest in Murder Case Dating Back to 1992

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department makes an arrest in a murder case that dates back more than 25 years.

In 1992 41-year-old Clyde Hayward went missing in Palm Desert. A few days later, deputies found his truck abandoned on Highway-95 with evidence of a shooting and dried blood.

The case went cold until 2014 when deputies found human remains in Clark County, Nevada that were identified as Hayward. The case was reopened and DNA evidence from several cigarette butts found at Hayward's abandoned truck matched with 59-year-old Russell Huber of Las Vegas.

Hayward’s girlfriend told investigators in 1992 she believed her boss, Huber, was a suspect because he had asked her to marry him before her boyfriend’s disappearance. She said Huber knew of her relationship with Hayward.

Huber was located and arrested in Oroville, Calif. and is now in the custody of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.