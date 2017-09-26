2 local teens finish in top 10 of a PGA Tour Champions Event

Palm Desert High School seniors and members of the First Tee of the Coachella Valley, Madison Rincon and Dana Condon, returned from the PURE Insurance Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event, in Pebble Beach.

Rincon and Condon were 2 of 81 First Tee members across the country to compete in the three-day event and after day two, were 2 of 23 juniors to make the final cut.

It was an opportunity of a lifetime as both were paired with a PGA Pro and the event was internationally televised on Golf Channel.

The girls played their own ball and then combined their scores with the pro to determine the final score.

Dana Condon played with Jerry Kelly who finished 14-under to tie for 2nd and Madison Rincon played with Billy Mayfair who finished 7-under to tie for 10th.