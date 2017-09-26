Suspect Arrested for Child Pornography in Cathedral City

On Thursday September 19, 2017 at about 7:00 pm, the Cathedral City Police Department received a call from an employee of a local business regarding suspected child pornography on a customer’s telephone. Officers responded to the location and contacted the reporting party who provided them the telephone.

The investigating officers viewed the suspected images and determined they were in fact child pornography. As the officers were conducting the preliminary investigation, the owner of the telephone was located and detained. He was later transported to the Cathedral City Police Department for further investigation.

The suspect, identified as Vicente Celio, 52 of Rancho Mirage, admitted to ownership of the phone and being aware of the images. He was placed under arrest for possession of child pornography and later transported to RCJ Indio for Housing.