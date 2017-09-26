Police Investigate Burglary in Palm Springs, Two Suspects Wanted

Palm Springs Police Department is currently investigating a burglary in progress in the 2200 block of S. Calle Palo Fierro.

Two suspects fled from officers on foot. Police officers have cleared the area as the suspects have not been located. Officers are currently looking for both suspects who are described as:

Suspect #1 - White male adult, gray shirt, gray shorts, short blonde hair.

Suspect #2 - White female adult, bun in her hair, unknown clothing.

Call 911 if either suspect seen and do not approach. If anyone has any leads or notices anyone that matches the suspects description, please contact police immediately.