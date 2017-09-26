Palm Springs Police Seeking Man and Woman Suspected in Burglary

A man and woman accused of burglarizing a Palm Springs home Tuesday are being sought by police.

The pair fled on foot following the break-in, which was reported around 12:30 p.m. at a home in the 2200 block of South Calle Palo Fierro, according to police.

The man was described as white with short blond hair, wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts. The woman was described as white, with her hair in a bun.

It's unknown whether the suspects were armed, but anyone who sees them is advised not to approach them and call 911, according to police.