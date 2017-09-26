MISSING PERSON: Rancho Mirage Police looking for 52-year-old woman

The Rancho Mirage Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Fifty-two-year-old Kerry Anne Bresnahan was last seen in walking around Sunrise Country Club in Rancho Mirage around 1:15 p.m. Monday. Bresnahan lives in the private, gated community.

According to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, they dispatched a helicopter and a scent-tracking bloodhound to the area, trying to locate the woman. They have been unsuccessful.

Bresnahan is described as a 5’4” white female with shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and about 95 lbs. While neighbors cannot recall what she was last seen wearing, they do know she was wearing a large floppy basket-weave style hat.

Police do not know why she left the area, so the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the woman. If you have any information about Bresnahan’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Rancho Mirage Police Department at (760) 836-1600.