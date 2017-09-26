MISSING PERSON: Rancho Mirage Police looking for 52-year-old wom - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Rancho Mirage

MISSING PERSON: Rancho Mirage Police looking for 52-year-old woman

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Sara Sanchez, Anchor / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Rancho Mirage, CA -

The Rancho Mirage Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Fifty-two-year-old Kerry Anne Bresnahan was last seen in walking around Sunrise Country Club in Rancho Mirage around 1:15 p.m. Monday. Bresnahan lives in the private, gated community.

STORY: Indio Police Search for Suspect in Hit and Run; Child Airlifted to Hospital

According to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, they dispatched a helicopter and a scent-tracking bloodhound to the area, trying to locate the woman. They have been unsuccessful.

Bresnahan is described as a 5’4” white female with shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and about 95 lbs. While neighbors cannot recall what she was last seen wearing, they do know she was wearing a large floppy basket-weave style hat.

STORY: Two Suspects Arrested for Armed Carjacking in Palm Desert

Police do not know why she left the area, so the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the woman. If you have any information about Bresnahan’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Rancho Mirage Police Department at (760) 836-1600.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Rancho Mirage

    MISSING PERSON: Rancho Mirage Police looking for 52-year-old woman

    MISSING PERSON: Rancho Mirage Police looking for 52-year-old woman

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 1:48 AM EDT2017-09-26 05:48:58 GMT

    Fifty-two-year-old Kerry Anne Bresnahan was last seen in walking around Sunrise Country Club in Rancho Mirage around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

    Fifty-two-year-old Kerry Anne Bresnahan was last seen in walking around Sunrise Country Club in Rancho Mirage around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

  • Indio

    Indio Police Search for Suspect in Hit and Run; Child Airlifted to Hospital

    Indio Police Search for Suspect in Hit and Run; Child Airlifted to Hospital

    Monday, September 25 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-09-25 22:09:02 GMT

    Police in Indio search for the driver of a 1999 black Ford Expedition who they say struck a Jeep carrying a family. 

    Police in Indio search for the driver of a 1999 black Ford Expedition who they say struck a Jeep carrying a family. 

  • Indio

    CHP Looking Into Crash That Left Indio Man With Major Injuries

    CHP Looking Into Crash That Left Indio Man With Major Injuries

    Monday, September 25 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-09-26 01:58:58 GMT
    The California Highway Patrol says they responded  to single car crash on the Westbound 10 Freeway on Saturday just before midnight. "... just west of Golf Center Parkway, for reasons that are still under investigation Mr. Duarte lost control of his vehicle which subsequently rolled over which came to rest in the number three lane ... Mr. Duarte was transported to desert regional medical center with major injuries," says CHP Officer Ramon Perez.  A KMIR view...
    The California Highway Patrol says they responded  to single car crash on the Westbound 10 Freeway on Saturday just before midnight. "... just west of Golf Center Parkway, for reasons that are still under investigation Mr. Duarte lost control of his vehicle which subsequently rolled over which came to rest in the number three lane ... Mr. Duarte was transported to desert regional medical center with major injuries," says CHP Officer Ramon Perez.  A KMIR view...
Powered by Frankly