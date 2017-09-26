Construction Will Resume for 'Stonehenge' Andaz Hyatt Hotel

After years of delays, another controversial hotel project in downtown Palm Springs will be back under construction soon.

The Andaz Hyatt Hotel is growing out of an empty lot on North Palm Canyon Dr. It has been sitting vacant and then unfinished since the height of the recession.

Last week at the State of the City address, Mayor Robert Moon says he thinks his council receives more calls on this project than anything else. He poked fun at the unfinished hotel, referring to it as Stonehenge.

What first started as an idea for condominiums in 2005 before the recession, and then a hotel in 2015, it's been a long time coming for this large lot.

“We're very eager and have been anticipating this project getting off the ground again,” says Assistant City Manager Marcus Fuller.

In October 2016 the city of Palm Springs told us construction had slowed. The developer said they wanted to work out some pricing and design issues with the general contractor.

Fast forward to today, and the project still sits mostly unfinsihed on Palm Canyon and Alejo, right at the north entrance of downtown.

Starting October 2017, developer says they will begin to make real progress. Rael Development Corp. will ask Palm Springs City Council Tuesday night for approval to do early-morning concrete pours in November.

“Rather than disrupt the traffic in the height of the business during the peak season,” says Fuller. “We're going to discuss with Council allowing that to happen from midnight to 7 a.m.”

The countdown is on for the 150-room hotel to be completed. It's supposed to open in 2019.

Mayor Moon joked during his State of the City address, “It's scheduled to open in early 2019. Yeah, we'll see…"