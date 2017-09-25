Judge Considering if Accused Cop Killer is Fit to Stand Trial

Police in Indio search for the driver of a 1999 black Ford Expedition who they say struck a Jeep carrying a family.
Police in Indio search for the driver of a 1999 black Ford Expedition who they say struck a Jeep carrying a family.
A man who was fatally shot by a police officer outside a California convenience store has been identified as a Navy veteran whose family says he had a history of mental illness.
A man who was fatally shot by a police officer in a videotaped encounter outside a California convenience store has been identified as a Navy veteran whose family says he had a history of mental illness.
An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested following a carjacking in Palm Desert, authorities said.
An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested following a carjacking in Palm Desert, authorities said.