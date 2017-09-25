Judge Considering if Accused Cop Killer is Fit to Stand Trial

A critical court hearing in Indio that could determine if the man accused of killing two Palm Springs police officers actually faces justice will be continued Tuesday morning. It's a hearing to determine the mental competency of John Hernandez Felix. Felix could face the death penalty, if convicted of killing Officer Jose "Gil" Vega and Officer Lesley Zerebny.

On Monday, Felix's lawyer, John Patrick Dolan, said he shouldn't stand trial because he is mentally incompetent. The defense called psychiatrist Dr. William H. Jones to testify. Jones said Felix claims to be suffering from traumatic amnesia, and can't remember the day of the fatal Oct. 8th shooting.

However, under questioning by prosecution attorney Michelle Paradise, Jones admitted he believes Felix is still competent to stand trial. Judge Anthony Villalobos is still hearing all the evidence from several psychiatrists hired by both the defense and prosecution.

The competency hearing continues Tuesday. A decision whether or not Felix will stand trial is expected by the end of the week.