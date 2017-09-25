Sacramento Police Officer Receives Praise For Live Saving Efforts

A police lieutenant in Sacramento is receiving praise for potentially saving the life of a woman who was preparing to jump off a bridge.

The incident happened last Wednesday on a bridge overlooking the American River. Police say a lieutenant, who's been with the department for over 20 years, talked to woman after she climbed up on a ledge.

Authorities say she spent a minute on the ledge before climbing back to the sidewalk. That's when the lieutenant sprinted toward the woman and grabbed her.

"He saw a period in time where he had to take action, and he didn't hesitate and took action and was able to detain that woman," says Sgt. Bryce Heinlein of the Sacramento Police Department.

The woman was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. The lieutenant in the video has asked to remain anonymous.