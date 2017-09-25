Canyon Fire Scorches 2,500 Acres, 1,500 Residents Evacuated

Crews made air drops this morning on a wind-fanned wildfire that broke out adjacent to the Riverside (91) Freeway on the Riverside- Orange county border and scorched about 2,500 acres, drawing firefighters from six agencies and prompting the evacuation of some 1,500 people from around 500 Riverside County homes, authorities said.

Dubbed the Canyon Fire, the blaze broke out about 1 p.m. Monday alongside the eastbound Riverside Freeway, just west of Green River Road in west Corona, and initially spread at a ``moderate'' rate to Coal Canyon Road off the freeway, said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi. The blaze -- what sparked it was not immediately determined -- prompted evacuations in Corona in Riverside County.

The fire began spreading at a ``rapid rate'' around 3 p.m. Monday, fanned by Santa Ana winds blowing at 20 to 25 miles per hour. By Monday night, it had charred about 2,000 acres, damaged a single family home and a big rig, and was only 5 percent contained, Concialdi said.

By about 7 a.m. today, the size of the fire was listed at 2,500 acres, with the containment remaining at 5 percent, and the tally of damage including "several structures,'' the OCFA reported. Firefighters will be battling the blaze today amid highs in the 90s.

One Corona police officer patrolling the fire zone suffered minor injuries when he was struck by a pickup truck in a hit-and-run crash, NBC4 reported. The driver was later arrested. A second injury later was reported.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered, and by this morning the order affected 500 homes and 1,500 residents in the Dominguez Ranch area of Corona, Concialdi said. It was unclear how long the evacuation would remain in effect. Evacuations were ordered on Dominguez Ranch Road, San Almada Road, San Ponte Road, San Viscaya Circle, San Sebastian Circle, San Ramon Drive, San Alvarado Road, Mt. Elena Circle, Mt. Tesoro, Mt. Palmas and Mt. Cantara Circle, according to the Corona Fire Department.

Evacuations remained in effect on the south side of Green River Road, from the 91 Freeway to Trudy Way, it said. An evacuation shelter was set up in the gymnasium at Corona High School. Battling the blaze were about 300 firefighters from the Anaheim, Corona, and Los Angeles County fire departments, the OCFA, U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire.

The fire prompted the Corona Norco Unified School District to cancel classes today at four schools -- Coronita Elementary School, John Adams Elementary School, Cesar Chavez Academy and Prado View Elementary School -- due to active evacuations, road closures and poor air quality, district officials announced on Facebook.

All other district schools will be open, including Corona High School, but all schools in session today will be on inclement weather schedule due to poor air quality, officials said. Five helicopters with night-vision capabilities and three planes, including a DC-10, were involved in the firefight, Concialdi said, although the big air tanker and some helicopters were grounded as night fell Monday, with shifting Santa Ana winds a cause for concern.

Additionally, crews were setting backfires, hoping to keep the fire from crossing the freeway. Several lanes on the eastbound Riverside Freeway at Coal Canyon Road were initially closed to make room for firefighting equipment, backing up traffic for miles, the California Highway Patrol reported.

For many commuting from the Inland Empire to Orange County, the Riverside Freeway is the only access point, said CHP Officer Florentino Olivera. ``But we're asking the public, if possible, to avoid the eastbound 91,'' which was still reported to be congested early Tuesday.