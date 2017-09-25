Blaze Erupts Along 91 Freeway in Corona

A wind-fanned wildfire broke out adjacent to the Riverside (91) Freeway on the Orange and Riverside counties border this afternoon and had blackened 250 acres within three hours, but no structures were immediately threatened.

Dubbed the Canyon Fire, the blaze broke out for unknown reasons about 1 p.m. on the eastbound 91, just west of Green River Road in west Corona, and initially spread at a ``moderate'' rate to Coal Canyon Road off the freeway, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz.

As of 3 p.m., the fire was spreading at a ``rapid rate,'' according to Anaheim authorities, with zero containment. No injuries were reported. More than 150 firefighters from several agencies, six helicopters and three planes were involved in the firefight.

Several lanes on the eastbound freeway at Coal Canyon Road were closed to make room for firefighting equipment, backing up traffic for miles, said California Highway Patrol Officer Agustin Latosquin. Traffic was also being affected on the 241 toll road.

Santa Ana winds blowing 20 to 25 mph were fanning the flames, according to reports from the scene.