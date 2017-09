Man shot by California police was vet with mental illness

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A man who was fatally shot by a police officer in a videotaped encounter outside a California convenience store has been identified as a Navy veteran whose family says he had a history of mental illness.

The Orange County coroner's office identified the man Monday as 27-year-old Dillan Tabares.

His mother, Tiffany Tabares, told reporters her son suffered from a history of mental illness.

Dillan Tabares was fatally shot Friday after a scuffle with a Huntington Beach police officer at a 7-Eleven store.

Video posted on Facebook and YouTube showed Tabares repeatedly punching the officer before the shooting.

Records show Tabares had served in the Navy from 2008 until he was discharged in 2012. He had made several angry posts about police on Facebook.

