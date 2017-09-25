Two Suspects Arrested for Armed Carjacking in Palm Desert

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested following a carjacking in Palm Desert, authorities said. The carjacking was reported at 10:49 a.m. Sunday in a retail parking lot in the 72400 block of Highway 111, Palm Desert Police Sgt. David Wright said.

Deputies learned two males took the victim's vehicle at gunpoint and fled the scene, Wright said. A general broadcast was made to all surrounding law enforcement agencies.

A Riverside County sheriff's deputy saw the vehicle enter the westbound 10 Freeway at Date Palm Drive and began a pursuit which was terminated quickly due to unsafe speeds and concern for public safety, he said. Shortly thereafter, a California Highway Patrol officer spotted the vehicle off the 10 Freeway in Cabazon, where the 16-year-old passenger was taken into custody, Wright said.

The driver continued westbound on the 10 Freeway, then westbound on the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, getting off and stopping at Cottonwood Avenue and Heacock Street in Moreno Valley, the sergeant said.

Deandre John Ray, 18, of Moreno Valley was taken into custody, Wright said. Ray was booked into the county jail in Indio and the boy was booked into Juvenile Hall in Indio. Both face carjacking charges, he said. Ray was held in lieu of $120,000 bail with a Wednesday court appearance set, according to sheriff's inmate records.