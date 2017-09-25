Berkeley street hot dog vendor cited by police gets $87K

Police in Indio search for the driver of a 1999 black Ford Expedition who they say struck a Jeep carrying a family.
A Beaumont High School teacher suspected of having sex with one of her male students was released from custody Thursday after posting a $150,000 bond...
According to Sgt. Christopher Saucier, around 8:30 p.m. police received a call of an attempted armed robbery on the 14700 block of Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs.
