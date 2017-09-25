Indio Police Search for Suspect in Hit and Run; Child Airlifted to Hospital

Police in Indio search for the driver of a 1999 black Ford Expedition who they say struck a Jeep carrying a family.

It happened Saturday night around 7:40 on Monroe and Oleander in Indio.

An eight-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The child's pregnant mother was also taken to the hospital. She was showing signs of labor and delivered her baby at the hospital. Police say both the mother and newborn child are in stable condition.

The driver of the Expedition fled the scene on foot. The driver is described as a Hispanic male adult last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Indio Police say they have ran the license plate number and will pursue that lead, but they're still looking for the public's help.

If you have any information regarding the crash, you are asked to call Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP (7867).