Desert Hot Springs

Police Arrest Attempted Armed Robbery Suspect in Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs, CA -

Desert Hot Springs Police Department arrest a man in connection to an attempted armed robbery Saturday night. 

According to Sgt. Christopher Saucier, around 8:30 p.m. police received a call of an attempted armed robbery on the 14700 block of Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs. The victim told police a man they knew loaded a handgun and demanded money at gunpoint. The victim says the man threatened to shoot them.

The victim told authorities the man was 57-year-old Wally Durez. Police were told Durez had fled to his home. 

According to Sgt. Saucier, when officers arrived at the address, Durez walked onto his front patio not knowing police were at his home. Officers immediately detained Durez without incident.

Durez was booked into Riverside County jail in Banning. He's facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted armed robbery and criminal threats.

