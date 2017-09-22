Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Pointing Shotgun at Woman in Pa - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Pointing Shotgun at Woman in Palm Springs

Two shotguns with ammunition and a rifle located in the residence.
Palm Springs, CA -

An ex-con who allegedly pointed a shotgun at a woman at his Palm Springs home last fall must stand trial on assault with a gun and firearm possession charges, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Marvin Manning, 51, was arrested Sept. 21 after he allegedly "racked a shotgun and pointed it'' at the woman, who was not identified. A motive for the alleged assault, along with the suspect's relationship, if any, with the alleged victim, was not disclosed by police.

Officers surrounded the home and arrested Manning just after midnight, then found two shotguns, a rifle and ammunition inside his house, Palm Springs police Sgt. William Hutchinson said.

Court records show he has prior felony convictions for robbery and possession of controlled substances in Riverside County.

Manning, who's being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning in lieu of $125,000 bail., is due back in court Jan. 30 for a post-preliminary hearing arraignment.

