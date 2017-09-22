Man Arrested for Allegedly Pointed Shotgun at Woman in Palm Springs

Two shotguns with ammunition and a rifle located in the residence.

An ex-con who booked into jail Friday for allegedly pointing a shotgun at a woman at his Palm Springs home.

Marvin Manning, 51, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police allege that while the woman was at Manning's home, he "racked a shotgun and pointed it at her," according to Sgt. William Hutchinson, who did not reveal any details about the suspect's relationship, if any, with the alleged victim, whose name was withheld.

Officers surrounded the home and arrested Manning just after midnight, then found two shotguns, a rifle and ammunition inside his house, Hutchinson said.

Manning was being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning in lieu of $25,000 bail.