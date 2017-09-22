Man Accused of Shooting Three People Wanted

A man who allegedly shot three people in Thousand Palms last weekend remained at large Friday and sheriff's deputies sought the public's help in locating him.

Carlos Ulloa, 41, of Thousand Palms, is accused of shooting three people just before midnight Sept. 16 at a home in the 29000 block of Sierra Del Sol, according to sheriff's Sgt. David Wright.

The victims were hospitalized and are currently recovering from their injuries, according to the sheriff's department.

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts was asked to call Investigator Denise Porras of the Palm Desert sheriff's station at (760) 836-1600, sheriff's dispatch at (760) 836-3215 or the Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867.