Every week we leave it up to fans to vote for our Friday Night Lights: "Game of the Week!"

With 85% of the votes, Xavier Prep at Palm Desert is our week 5 game of the week. It's the Kings of Cook street rivalry game.

Last year, the Saints won 31-25.

Xavier comes into this game 1-3 on the season, the complete opposite of Palm Desert's 3-1 record.