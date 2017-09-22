Palm Desert volleyball hangs on to Queens of Cook Street title in 5 set thriller over Xavier Prep

Two high schools live on Cook Street, Palm Desert and Xavier College Preparatory, creating one of the deserts biggest rivalries, to see who can reign as the Queens and Kings of Cook Street. Tonight, it was up to the volleyball teams to determine this year’s Queens.

Aztecs, the defending Queens of Cook Street title holders, entered this game undefeated in the Desert Valley League. Xavier prep also came into this game undefeated.

Xavier Prep came out swinging in the first two sets, winning 25-22 and 25-16. Palm Desert Aztecs were not going to lose on their home court and took the third and fourth set 27-25 and 25-21 setting up an intense fifth and final set to fifteen.

After a back and forth battle filled with big blocks, huge swings, bleacher diving digs, and tricky shots over the net, Palm Desert closed the fifth set 15-11 to retain the Queens of Cook Street title.