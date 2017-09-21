Several Palm Trees Catch Fire during Wind Advisory

Several trees catch fire neat the S. Farrell Drive in Palm Springs.

Fire crews are working to put out multiple palm tree fires in Palm Springs.

Black plumes of smoke could be seen in the horizon as at least three palm trees at S. Farrell Drive and Ramon Road were engulfed in flames.

Residents of the Mesquite Country Club called to report the fire just before 6 Thursday evening.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Coachella Valley from 11 a.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday; strong winds may pick up again Friday afternoon.

No word on what started the fire, and there are no injuries to report.